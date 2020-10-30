e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Want a sexy, toned back? Embrace these 3 exercises to get rid of all that stubborn fat

Want a sexy, toned back? Embrace these 3 exercises to get rid of all that stubborn fat

If you’re struggling with back fat and don’t know what to do, then drop everything else and try these three exercises today.

health Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 17:12 IST
Geetika Sachdeva
Geetika Sachdeva
HealthShots
Say goodbye to stubborn back fat with these amazing exercises.
Say goodbye to stubborn back fat with these amazing exercises.(Disha Patani/Facebook)
         

If getting a fabulous and shapely body is on top of your mind, then you must remember that all the areas of your body must be worked out in order to achieve a body like that. While it is easy to get rid of fat from some areas, it is pretty difficult to attack all that flab on your back. For women, it is even harder because they experience saggy or extra skin around the part of the back where their bra closes or even the fat underneath their armpits. 

Research says that the location of fat storage could be blamed on your genetics. But one can make some changes to their diet and fitness routine to see results. Yes ladies, if you make both cardio and diet your BFF, then you can slowly and steadily reduce the amount of fat deposits in the body. 

So without further ado, let’s get to know four exercises to tone your back:

1. SIDE LEG LIFT

The side leg lift exercise is designed to stabilise the pelvic-lumbar and oblique muscle regions, as well as lateral flexion, which strengthens torso muscles around the spinal region.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Lie on the floor, with your back straight, and your legs, hip, and side all against the mat. You can keep your right arm behind your head or in front of your body, if that’s better for support.

2. Next, rest your left leg on top of the right one.

3. Now, as you exhale, lift both the legs off the floor by about 3-4 inches.

4. Next, as you inhale, lower your legs back towards the mat, but make sure your feet are slightly above the ground.

5. Do this at least 6-8 times before lowering your feet back to the ground.

6. Switch tp your left side and repeat

2. CAT-COW STRETCH

If you are fed up of seeing that ugly back fat and at the same time, also suffer from frequent aches, then you should definitely not leave out the cat-cow stretch. This pose is great to improve your posture and at the same time, will help you tone your back.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Begin on all fours, with your wrists in line, and with your shoulders and knees in line with your hips.

2. Next, as you inhale, drop your belly, and lift your chin and tailbone as high as possible. Your spine should be in the right position, and must resemble a U shape.

3. As you exhale, suck your belly into your spine, and then arch the back as you tuck in your tailbone.

4. Lastly, move your chin towards your chest.

5. Make sure to repeat this movement 4-5 times.

3. BACK EXTENSION

A back extension is a helpful exercise to work your lower, mid and upper back—especially the erector spine.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Lie on a mat face down, with your stomach on the mat.

2. Keep your arms on the side against your torso, with your palms on your thighs.

3. Then keep your legs together, with your toes slightly pointed.

4. Use your abdominal area and back to extend your trunk forward, so that it is the air.

5. Exhale and lower your torso back down to the mat.

6. Do this 6-8 times.

So ladies, do these exercises dedicatedly and get a toned and shapely back!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In