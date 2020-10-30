Want a sexy, toned back? Embrace these 3 exercises to get rid of all that stubborn fat

If getting a fabulous and shapely body is on top of your mind, then you must remember that all the areas of your body must be worked out in order to achieve a body like that. While it is easy to get rid of fat from some areas, it is pretty difficult to attack all that flab on your back. For women, it is even harder because they experience saggy or extra skin around the part of the back where their bra closes or even the fat underneath their armpits.

Research says that the location of fat storage could be blamed on your genetics. But one can make some changes to their diet and fitness routine to see results. Yes ladies, if you make both cardio and diet your BFF, then you can slowly and steadily reduce the amount of fat deposits in the body.

So without further ado, let’s get to know four exercises to tone your back:

1. SIDE LEG LIFT

The side leg lift exercise is designed to stabilise the pelvic-lumbar and oblique muscle regions, as well as lateral flexion, which strengthens torso muscles around the spinal region.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Lie on the floor, with your back straight, and your legs, hip, and side all against the mat. You can keep your right arm behind your head or in front of your body, if that’s better for support.

2. Next, rest your left leg on top of the right one.

3. Now, as you exhale, lift both the legs off the floor by about 3-4 inches.

4. Next, as you inhale, lower your legs back towards the mat, but make sure your feet are slightly above the ground.

5. Do this at least 6-8 times before lowering your feet back to the ground.

6. Switch tp your left side and repeat

2. CAT-COW STRETCH

If you are fed up of seeing that ugly back fat and at the same time, also suffer from frequent aches, then you should definitely not leave out the cat-cow stretch. This pose is great to improve your posture and at the same time, will help you tone your back.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Begin on all fours, with your wrists in line, and with your shoulders and knees in line with your hips.

2. Next, as you inhale, drop your belly, and lift your chin and tailbone as high as possible. Your spine should be in the right position, and must resemble a U shape.

3. As you exhale, suck your belly into your spine, and then arch the back as you tuck in your tailbone.

4. Lastly, move your chin towards your chest.

5. Make sure to repeat this movement 4-5 times.

3. BACK EXTENSION

A back extension is a helpful exercise to work your lower, mid and upper back—especially the erector spine.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Lie on a mat face down, with your stomach on the mat.

2. Keep your arms on the side against your torso, with your palms on your thighs.

3. Then keep your legs together, with your toes slightly pointed.

4. Use your abdominal area and back to extend your trunk forward, so that it is the air.

5. Exhale and lower your torso back down to the mat.

6. Do this 6-8 times.

So ladies, do these exercises dedicatedly and get a toned and shapely back!

