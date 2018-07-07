Weed smokers, marijuana is not effective in reducing chronic pain

While it is commonly believed that medicinal cannabis or weed is effective for relieving chronic non-cancer pain, a four-year study done by researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, challenges this belief.

The study published in the journal, Lancet Public Health, found no evidence suggesting that marijuana use improved patient outcomes, reduced pain severity or exerted an opioid-sparing effect.

This comes at a time when the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes has been increasing worldwide, and there is speculation that using cannabis for pain may allow people to reduce prescribed opioid use. “Chronic non-cancer pain is a complex problem. For most people, there is unlikely to be a single effective treatment,” said lead author Gabrielle Campbell.

Other studies on marijuana use

Smoking weed or taking marijuana for medicinal purposes has been a very controversial topic and there is a lot of interesting research about its use. In 2017, the US federal advisory panel published a report which stated that while marijuana can ease chronic pain and might help some people sleep, it may also raise the risk of getting schizophrenia and trigger heart attacks. A 2018 study done by the Mailman School of Public Health found that cannabis use is associated with an increased initiation of cigarette smoking among non-cigarette smokers. A 2017 study linked marijuana smoking to greater risk of death from high blood pressure (BP).

And the habit is also believed to affect the way you walk. A 2017 study found that those who smoke cannabis tend to move their shoulders less and elbows more as they walk, and swing their knees more quickly when walking than non-users.

Marijuana use also causes psychosocial problems. It is shown in a 2017 study which found a link between use of marijuana and changes in brain function.

