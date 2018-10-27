13 Reasons Why breakout star Katherine Langford joins Avengers 4 cast

13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford has boarded the cast of upcoming Avengers 4 in an unspecified role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 22-year-old actor has shot her scenes for the film but the details of her character have not been revealed yet.

Marvel Studios has also not confirmed the actor’s casting. Langford is currently awaiting the premiere of Netflix’s Cursed series, created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

The series is a fresh take on the Arthurian legend, and follows teenager Nimue, who joins forces with mercenary Arthur on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. It will come on Netflix in 2019.

Avengers 4 will release worldwide on May 3 next year.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:20 IST