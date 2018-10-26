This Marvel actor is on a spoiler spree, reveals details about Avengers 4

Shortly after revealing that he’d heard Chris Evans’ replacement as Captain America could be either black or a woman, actor Frank Grillo is continuing his streak of revealing spoilers about the future of Marvel movies.

He said in an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast that his character, Crossbones, will be featured in Avengers 4, ‘in a flashback’. Crossbones died in Captain America: Civil War. “He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie,” Grillo said. “But it’s a flashback … I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

This means two things. First, that there will, in fact, be flashbacks in Avengers 4, as has been rumoured for months now. And second, that certain moments from the past will be revisited.

Last year, pictures from the film’s recreation of the Battle of New York sets revealed information that is being dissected to this day, namely the possibility of time travel and alternate dimensions. It has been rumoured that the surviving Avengers will attempt to stage a rescue attempt for their fallen friends. These leaked images, direct quotes by cast members and a leaked plot synopsis suggest that the film will have some element of time travel involved.

“I don’t know,” Grillo had previously told talk show host Larry King when asked if he knew who’s taking over as Captain America, “but there have been rumors that Captain America could be African American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”

Excitement is beginning to heat up for Avengers 4, touted as Marvel’s conclusion to the current phase of films. A trailer could be released very soon -- Marvel president Kevin Feige previously hinted that they were looking to release first footage towards the end of 2018 -- and the film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 18:31 IST