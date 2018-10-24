Chris Evans’ replacement as Captain America could be black, or a woman

Chris Evans’ retirement from the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the floodgates for a whole lot of speculation - when will he quit exactly? Who will replace him? Will Cap die in Avengers 4?

But now, an MCU actor who has worked on two Captain America movies, Frank Grillo (Crossbones) has said that he has heard that Marvel is looking to diversify in their future casting choices. “I don’t know,” Grillo told talk show host Larry King when asked if he knew who’s taking over as Captain America, “but there have been rumors that Captain America could be African American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”

Grillo’s statement echoes what Marvel president Kevin Feige had recently said about the studio’s philosophy moving forward. “We want people from any background to be able to look at that screen and see themselves reflected, and just as importantly to have different types of people be inspired by people who don’t look like them, or people who have different backgrounds than them, and let them inspire them going forward,” Feige had told i09. “To me, that’s the most important thing that we can do, and we’ve started it, and we’re going to continue it.”

Meanwhile, Evans’ recent tweet in which he seemingly bid farewell to Captain America, went viral, with everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Ryan Reynolds expressing sadness. Evans had said last year that his contract with Marvel was due to expire post Avengers 4. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need,” he’d said.

Evans, Robert Downey Jr and the rest of the sprawling cast will return in Avengers 4, due out in May, 2019.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 18:26 IST