An update on Brad Pitt’s emotional status after Angelina Jolie divorce

Actor Brad Pitt is “happier and healthier” since his split from wife and actor-filmmaker Angelina Jolie. Following a rare sighting at the pre-Oscar event last week, a source told eonline.com that the father of six is finally coming to terms with the break-up.

“The separation was brutal and a very sad time in his life,” the source said.

“(Brad) made some important changes and is much better off now. He is happier and healthier. He has an active social life and has rekindled old friendships. He goes out to dinner a lot and enjoys being out doing different things.”

The 54-year-old actor has been keeping busy of late. He has signed on to join actor Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film.

The source said “(Brad) spent a lot of time alone and in private looking at himself and re-evaluating what was most important and who he wanted to be. Now he’s in a place where he’s implemented those changes and has a lot more clarity. He’s come out of that dark time and is in a much better place.”

Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship.

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film Allied in Madrid.

The pair got involved in a custody battle over their children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, before reaching a temporary agreement.

According to court documents obtained by eonline.com in 2016, the former couple’s six children were to remain in Jolie’s custody. Pitt would continue to have “therapeutic visitation” with his children, as well as to attend weekly individual therapy sessions. He was also ordered to attend group therapy and submit to random drug tests.

The temporary custody agreement came after the FBI officially closed its investigation into Pitt’s actions on a private plane that involved an alleged altercation between him and his son Maddox.

“(Angelina and Brad) are still working out the divorce and the custody details,” said the source.

“Brad isn’t happy about the custody arrangement. He wants to see his kids more and struggles with not being able to. Overall, he is doing well though.”

