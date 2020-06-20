e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie reveals reason behind divorcing Brad Pitt: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence’

Angelina Jolie reveals reason behind divorcing Brad Pitt: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence’

Angelina Jolie has said that the real reason she ended her marriage with Brad Pitt was the well being on her kids.

hollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years.
         

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she decided to part ways with Brad Pitt for the “well-being” of her children. Jolie opened up about her decision to get divorced from Pitt in an interview with Vogue. “I separated for the well being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” the actor said. Jolie and Pitt had met in 2004 while shooting for Mr. and Mrs Smith. The duo dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014. They decided to get divorced in 2016.

They share six children 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox who are 10-years-old.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defines love, says it is ‘only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own’

Jolie said many people took advantage of her silence during their separation and it affected her children a lot.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In