Aquaman could make more than $1 billion worldwide. That’s Rs 7000 crore

Box office estimates suggest that the latest film in the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman, could become the most successful film of the series, with a final gross that could cross $1 billion at the box office. The film recently crossed the $500 million mark internationally.

Forbes reports that with the usual bump in numbers around this time of the year, and keeping in mind the film’s audience appeal, Aquaman ‘will probably be the third-highest grossing movie of the DCEU library, behind only Batman v Superman and Wonder Woman’ by the first week of January. The report predicts that the film will ‘eventually reach north of $900 million and probably hit $1 billion’ by the end of its run. That’s between Rs 6300 crore and Rs 7000 crore.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from Aquaman. (AP)

According to the most recent reports, Aquaman had overtaken the Rs 40 crore total posted in India by the series’ previous entry, 2017’s Justice League.

Justice League is lowest grossing film in the DC Extended Universe. Its $657 million total came in behind Man of Steel ($668 million), Suicide Squad ($746 million), Wonder Woman ($821 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (873 million). The film is also receiving better reviews than most DC films, excluding Wonder Woman.

Aquaman registered huge Christmas day numbers in the US, making $22 million. Only three films in history have made more than $20 million on Christmas - James Cameron’s Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Patrick Wilson.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:55 IST