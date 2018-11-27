Today in New Delhi, India
Aquaman first reactions out, critics call Jason Momoa’s film funny and fantastic, compare it to Dark Knight, Avatar

Jason Momoa has a winner in his hands with his solo DC movie, Aquaman. Critics are all praise for the film, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard with some comparing it to the first phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

hollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2018 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Critics are calling Jason Momoa’s Aquaman visual stunning with a big heart.

The first reactions for James Wan’s Aquaman are in and they are overwhelmingly positive. Critics are praising the film as a fun ride with stunning underwater visuals.

The film, which stars Jason Momoa in the lead role, is the origin story of Arthur Curry, the Atlantian superhero who talks to fish. It also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman in important roles. In the first reactions, critics are comparing the film and its visuals to James Cameron’s magnum opus, Avatar. They are calling it one of the better films in the DC universe. Check out the reactions:

The embargo on online reactions was lifted on Monday but the embargo on full reviews will be lifted on December 11. The film arrives in India a week before the US, on December 14.

Aquaman is born of an Atlantean queen (played by Kidman) and a human father. When his original home Atlanta is faced with peril, he returns to rescue it and find his identity in the process.“Physically it’s just really challenging and demanding to do the stunts and then stay in shape,” Momoa told Reuters, adding he identified with the character for various reasons including “being an outcast”. “I had two stunt doubles. I’ve never had stunt doubles really ever...This had so many stunts,” he added.

Amber Heard, who plays Princess Mera in the film, said she was not keen at first on doing a superhero film.“I was pretty allergic to the idea...In my very limited experience with that world, I didn’t see intuitively what that would have to appeal to me,” she said.“I’m interested in complex nuanced roles that depict women in more accurate and more organic ways. And then the creators called me (saying) she’s a warrior queen.I was like.. ‘OK, I’m interested’.”

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 11:16 IST

