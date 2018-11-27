Aquaman first reactions out, critics call Jason Momoa’s film funny and fantastic, compare it to Dark Knight, Avatar

The first reactions for James Wan’s Aquaman are in and they are overwhelmingly positive. Critics are praising the film as a fun ride with stunning underwater visuals.

The film, which stars Jason Momoa in the lead role, is the origin story of Arthur Curry, the Atlantian superhero who talks to fish. It also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman in important roles. In the first reactions, critics are comparing the film and its visuals to James Cameron’s magnum opus, Avatar. They are calling it one of the better films in the DC universe. Check out the reactions:

Saw #Aquaman — what a movie. A blast from beginning to end. Visually stunning (think LOTR under water). I will def see it again and in IMAX. — chris harihar (@chrisharihar) November 27, 2018

I loved #Aquaman! It’s definitely one of the best DC universe movies thus far. It’s a fun underwater fantasy sci-fi adventure everyone will enjoy. James Wan did a great job of bringing the first Aquaman movie to life 🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/RI0s2YKmLL — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman: An ambitious movie that is, on scale, larger than any movie in the DCEU. Bits of elements from Avatar, Lord Of The Rings, & Star Wars, it's VERY fantastical, GORGEOUS to look at with innovative action. The cast: A+! Stay post-credits. 1st or 2nd best DCEU film. Love It! — Prince Entertainment Media (@PrinceEntMedia) November 27, 2018

#Aquaman is a visual spectacle! James Wan was up to his old tricks and new, with those cameras. Just amazing with the world he has created.

The visuals, the adventure, the Creatures- I repeat the Creatures in the abyss... but what resonated to me most, was the heart of the film. pic.twitter.com/bd916EmIom — Ken Pejoro (@Powerless_ness) November 27, 2018

#Aquaman was a blast! It’s an action packed thrilled ride filled w/ a lot of heart. It’s visually breathtaking and the the action sequence were so badass. James Wan did an incredible job! pic.twitter.com/WAh2UYr8e9 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) November 26, 2018

So I really enjoyed #Aquaman! James Wan has made an unapologetically bold superhero flick, mixing adventure and fantasy elements with stunning visual effects, a terrific lead in Jason Momoa (who's clearly having the time of his life), and a great heroine in Amber Heard's Mera. pic.twitter.com/V8bnw6mnCX — Carly Lane (@carlylane) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard into its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works. It's another step in the right direction for the DCEU and shows how different/distinct the tones of these movies can be while still existing together. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs.



WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDf — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is everything DC fans have been hoping for and more. Rollicking action, an amazing sense of world-building, spellbinding musical numbers in which Aquaman wears clams as tap shoes, and a command performance from Jason Momoa. DC has really righted the ship. The DCEU lives! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018

The embargo on online reactions was lifted on Monday but the embargo on full reviews will be lifted on December 11. The film arrives in India a week before the US, on December 14.

Aquaman is born of an Atlantean queen (played by Kidman) and a human father. When his original home Atlanta is faced with peril, he returns to rescue it and find his identity in the process.“Physically it’s just really challenging and demanding to do the stunts and then stay in shape,” Momoa told Reuters, adding he identified with the character for various reasons including “being an outcast”. “I had two stunt doubles. I’ve never had stunt doubles really ever...This had so many stunts,” he added.

Amber Heard, who plays Princess Mera in the film, said she was not keen at first on doing a superhero film.“I was pretty allergic to the idea...In my very limited experience with that world, I didn’t see intuitively what that would have to appeal to me,” she said.“I’m interested in complex nuanced roles that depict women in more accurate and more organic ways. And then the creators called me (saying) she’s a warrior queen.I was like.. ‘OK, I’m interested’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 11:16 IST