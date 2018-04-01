Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘good spirits’ after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in good spirits as he recovers from heart surgery in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 70-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor underwent a scheduled procedure to replace a valve on Thursday. His spokesman Daniel Ketchell says he played with one of his old action movie catchphrases when he regained consciousness and announced, “I’m back.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a stable condition after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery. (AFP)

Ketchell said Saturday in an email Schwarzenegger “continues to be doing very well, in good spirits, and recovering.”

The pulmonic valve originally was installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect and had to be replaced.

Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash that left him with several broken ribs in 2001. He had a hip replaced and rotator cuff surgery in 2003. He broke his right femur in a skiing accident in 2006.

