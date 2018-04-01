 Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘good spirits’ after heart surgery | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘good spirits’ after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering well from his heart surgery in a Los Angeles hospital as his fans continue to pour support.

hollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2018 09:03 IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash that left him with several broken ribs in 2001.
Arnold Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash that left him with several broken ribs in 2001.(AP)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in good spirits as he recovers from heart surgery in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 70-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor underwent a scheduled procedure to replace a valve on Thursday. His spokesman Daniel Ketchell says he played with one of his old action movie catchphrases when he regained consciousness and announced, “I’m back.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a stable condition after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery. (AFP)

Ketchell said Saturday in an email Schwarzenegger “continues to be doing very well, in good spirits, and recovering.”

The pulmonic valve originally was installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect and had to be replaced.

Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash that left him with several broken ribs in 2001. He had a hip replaced and rotator cuff surgery in 2003. He broke his right femur in a skiing accident in 2006.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you