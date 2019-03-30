Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo arrives in Mumbai with his family for film’s promotions. See pics

One half of the Avengers: Endgame director-duo Russo Brothers, Joe Russo is in India to promote the upcoming film. Joe was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family on Saturday.

The photographers spotted Russo in an all-black outfit, waving at them. His daughters, Leah and Ava Russo, were also seen at the airport with him. Check out their pictures:

Joe Russo spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Joe Russo smiling at the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Joe Russo’s daughters Ava and Leah. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ava is reported to have a cameo in the film. At a recent screening of the film, Joe said that his daughter has a special role in the movie. “This is my daughter Ava, who’s actually playing a secret role in Avengers: Endgame. We’re not talking about what it is yet. That’s it and that’s all you’re going to know,” he had said. Fans have speculated that she plays Hawkeye’s daughter in the scene which we have already seen in the trailer.

Joe shared a picture on the Russo Brothers’ Instagram page to announce his arrival in India. “India here we come... #presstour #whereisendgame,” he wrote as caption to a picture that showed ‘Mumbai’ as the destination of his flight.

The Russo Brothers also shared special Endgame posters for Russian and Japanese audiences. The Russian poster features Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov front and centre while Japanese one adds the silhouettes of all the fallen Avengers.

Endgame releases on April 26. It will bring back stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson and others.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:36 IST