Avengers Endgame footage reveals how much time has passed since Infinity War, Thanos’ snap

An important detail was revealed in the massive information dump that accompanied the screening of around 10 minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame recently. It has been speculated that several years will have passed between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, based on what the trailers have shown, but new reports suggest that the window between the end of Infinity War and the beginning of Endgame is much shorter.

Several journalists who were shown the footage in Los Angeles on Friday, ahead of the press junket for the movie, have reported that Endgame begins 22 days after the Decimation - the cataclysmic event at the end of Infinity War, after which Thanos snapped his fingers and half the world’s population was reduced to dust.

A Gamespot report says that the scene in which Tony Stark records a final message for Pepper Potts, while he’s stranded in space with Nebula, takes place just 22 days after the Decimation. It has been a source of constant speculation as to how Tony will return to Earth - perhaps he will be rescued by Pepper, or Captain Marvel - but the most recent trailer showed him back home. It remains unclear as to exactly when the scene takes place however, keeping in mind that time travel and alternate dimensions are likely to be introduced.

The trailers also showed how the survivors were dealing with the Decimation - Steve Rogers was shown at an Alcoholics Anonymous-type meeting, while expansive shots of refugees and mourners were also seen.

The same report added that while they were stranded in space, Tony and Nebula managed to repair the ship to a degree and even killed time by playing games.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have firmly refused to divulge any plot points from the film, billed as the epic conclusion to over a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. They told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, “We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

Avengers: Endgame is slated for an April 26 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others.

