Avengers Endgame, Jonas Brothers win big at 2019 Teen Choice Awards, see full list of winners
Avengers: Endgame, Riverdale and The Jonas Brothers were big winners at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, held in California. The Marvel superhero blockbuster won the Choice Movie award, in addition to several other honours, while Riverdale picked up the big prize in the TV category. The Jonas Brothers were presented with the Decade Award, in honour of their journey and evolution in the last 10 years.
Winners at the Teen Choice awards are chosen by fans in an online voting process, across fields such as movies, television, music and sports. Taylor Swift won the inaugural icon award, while Riverdale picked up four trophies.
Here’s a complete list of winners at the awards:
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie - Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actress - Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy MoviE - Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor - Will Smith, Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress - Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Choice Drama Movie - After
Choice Drama Movie Actor - Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, After
Choice Drama Movie Actress - Josephine Langford, After
Choice Comedy Movie - Crazy Rich Asians
Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date
Choice Movie Villain - Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Summer Movie - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show - Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress - Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Choice Action TV Show - MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actor - Stephen Amell, Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress - Gabrielle Union, LA’s Finest
Choice Comedy TV Show - The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress - Nina Dobrev, Fam
Choice TV Villain - Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Choice Reality TV Show - America’s Got Talent
Choice Throwback TV Show - Friends
Choice Summer TV Show - Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actor - Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress - Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist - Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist - Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group - Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist - Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist - CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist - Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist - Lauren Jauregui – Expectations
Choice Song: Male Artist - Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us
Choice Song: Group - BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU
Choice Pop Song - Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Choice Country Song - Dan + Shay – Speechless
Choice Electronic/Dance Song - Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)
Choice Latin Song - CNCO – Pretend
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song - Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]
Choice Rock Song - Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Choice Breakout Artist- Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist - BTS
Choice Collaboration - BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv
Choice Summer Song - Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Female Artist - Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist - Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group - Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour - BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour
Choice Song From A Movie - A Whole New World (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
Choice Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Comedian - Ethan & Grayson Dolan
Choice Male Athlete - Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete - Serena Williams
First Published: Aug 12, 2019 13:24 IST