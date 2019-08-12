Avengers Endgame, Jonas Brothers win big at 2019 Teen Choice Awards, see full list of winners

hollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:24 IST

Avengers: Endgame, Riverdale and The Jonas Brothers were big winners at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, held in California. The Marvel superhero blockbuster won the Choice Movie award, in addition to several other honours, while Riverdale picked up the big prize in the TV category. The Jonas Brothers were presented with the Decade Award, in honour of their journey and evolution in the last 10 years.

Winners at the Teen Choice awards are chosen by fans in an online voting process, across fields such as movies, television, music and sports. Taylor Swift won the inaugural icon award, while Riverdale picked up four trophies.

Here’s a complete list of winners at the awards:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie - Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress - Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy MoviE - Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor - Will Smith, Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress - Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Choice Drama Movie - After

Choice Drama Movie Actor - Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, After

Choice Drama Movie Actress - Josephine Langford, After

Choice Comedy Movie - Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano, The Perfect Date

Choice Movie Villain - Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Summer Movie - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers accept the Teen Choice Decade Award onstage during FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. ( AFP )

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show - Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress - Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Jared Padalecki, Supernatural

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Choice Action TV Show - MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actor - Stephen Amell, Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress - Gabrielle Union, LA’s Finest

Choice Comedy TV Show - The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress - Nina Dobrev, Fam

Choice TV Villain - Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Choice Reality TV Show - America’s Got Talent

Choice Throwback TV Show - Friends

Choice Summer TV Show - Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actor - Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress - Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist - Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist - Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group - Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist - Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist - CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist - Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist - Lauren Jauregui – Expectations

Choice Song: Male Artist - Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us

Choice Song: Group - BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU

Choice Pop Song - Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Choice Country Song - Dan + Shay – Speechless

Choice Electronic/Dance Song - Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)

Choice Latin Song - CNCO – Pretend

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song - Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road [Remix]

Choice Rock Song - Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Choice Breakout Artist- Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist - BTS

Choice Collaboration - BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv

Choice Summer Song - Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist - Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist - Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group - Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour - BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour

Choice Song From A Movie - A Whole New World (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Choice Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Comedian - Ethan & Grayson Dolan

Choice Male Athlete - Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete - Serena Williams

