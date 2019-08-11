Priyanka Chopra on her grand wedding with Nick Jonas: ‘Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who married American singer Nick Jonas last December, has said she wanted a small wedding but it eventually turned out to be a grand affair.

An ETonline report quoted her as saying, “We really wanted to keep the wedding private but it wasn’t easy. If you are South Asian, then you understand that when someone gets married, everyone needs to be a part of it.” Priyanka also claimed that the initial guest included just 180 people.

Talking about the scrutiny she is subjected for marrying a younger man, the Baywatch star added, “I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn’t find the right guy. So I had to make sure that that pressure isn’t the end-all and be-all. I’m not someone who gives importance to things that don’t matter to me. I live by my own rules.”

Priyanka had earlier said about the wedding, “We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh god’. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine.”

Priyanka has recently completed Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink that also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She has featured in a few Hollywood films, including Isn’t It Romantic and Baywatch.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 19:35 IST