Avengers Endgame star Brie Larson shuts down ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth. Is all well between the two?

The promotions of Avengers: Endgame got a tad uncomfortable as ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth and ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson sat together. Brie not only shut Chris down but things seem to have got testy between the two.

In a new video shared by Entertainment Tonight, Brie Larson said that she did her own stunts in Avengers: Endgame when Chris compared her with Tom Cruise. “No! I’ll be the first me. Not the next Tom Cruise. Thank you very much,” Larson replied. In yet another clip, when Chris joked that she stole their hearts during shooting of Endgame, Brie fired back, “Oh, Chris, that’s really nice. I’m still stronger than you, you know. So...”

Brie Larson had the BEST clapback at Chris Hemsworth when he implied she did all her own stunts because she wanted to be the next Tom Cruise. Do 👏 not 👏 come 👏 at 👏 her. 👏 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/M1MC2l3GVL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2019

Brie Larson says she didn’t steal anything from the set of #AvengersEndgame, but Chris Hemsworth says she did steal one thing: their hearts. ❤️ We love this friendship so much! pic.twitter.com/tV88HoIPVY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 15, 2019

Larson also said that says turning director with Unicorn Store not only made her a better performer, but also gave her an “overarching perspective” about the process of filmmaking. The actor, who became the first woman to front a Marvel superhero film with Captain Marvel and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, said directing made her a better team player.

Based on an original screenplay by Samantha McIntyre, Unicorn Store revolves around a woman named Kit (Larson), who after moving back in with her parents, receives a mysterious invitation to a store that will test her idea of what it really means to grow up.

“Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process all the way through. As actors, you just show up. You don’t get to be a part of the pre-production as much and not see what everybody does on a team… “It just gives an overarching perspective that is really valuable because sometimes everybody gets kind of caught up in their roles. They don’t see the bigger picture of how they fit in this… And with films like this in particular, where it’s beyond even what’s happening on the sets. There are people all over the world working on CGI, working behind the scenes,” Larson said.

The film, which released on streaming service Netflix earlier this month, also features her Captain Marvel co-star and good friend Samuel L Jackson. The actor was speaking at the Asia press conference of her upcoming film, Avengers: Endgame. She was joined by her co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Endgame releases in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

