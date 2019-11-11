e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Avengers Endgame, Stranger Things win big at People’s Choice Awards

Avengers: Endgame, Stranger Things, Zendaya and Cole Sprouse were notable winners at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

hollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:07 IST

Press Trust of India
In this image released by Disney, Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., appears in a scene from Captain America: Civil War.
In this image released by Disney, Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., appears in a scene from Captain America: Civil War. (AP)
         

Avengers: Endgame and Stranger Things emerged the favourite of the masses at this year's People's Choice Awards (PCA), with the Marvel blockbuster and Netflix show winning the movie of 2019 and show of 2019 trophies, respectively.

According to People magazine, Endgame was also adjudged the action movie of 2019 and Iron-Man star Robert Downey Jr won the male movie star of 2019 for his performance in the summer hit.

Stranger Things levelled its award tally with Endgame at three as the sci-fi series took home the award in drama show of 2019 category and a female TV star of 2019 for one of its leads, Millie Bobby Brown.

Cole Sprouse had a double bonanza at the PCA - he was named drama movie star of 2019 for Five Feet Apart and male TV star of 2019 for The CW's Riverdale.

Singer-actor Zendaya too took home twin trophies-- the award for female movie star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home and drama TV star of 2019 for HBO series Euphoria.

Zendaya's Far From Home co-star Tom Holland got action movie star of 2019 award for his turn as Spider-Man.

Netflix favourite Noah Centineo was named comedy movie star of 2019 for the streamer's The Perfect Date.

Zendaya arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Zendaya arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. ( AFP )

On the small screen, it was Kristen Bell who secured the title of comedy TV star of 2019. Murder Mystery, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, won the comedy movie of 2019, securing another win for the streaming platform.

Kevin Hart, who made his first public experience at the awards show following a near-fatal car crash, was named comedy act of 2019.

CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ended its 12-year run this May, was adjudged comedy show of 2019.

While Friends alum Aniston was honoured with the icon award, singer Pink was called the people's champion for her charity work and singer Gwen Stefani earned the fashion icon award.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News