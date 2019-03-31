Avengers: Endgame toys reveal first look at Thanos’ new weapon, Hulk in Quantum Realm suit and more

Several toy manufacturing companies all over the world have revealed their lines of Avengers: Endgame toys. Since reveal, the internet is flooded with new pictures of several heroes and their action figures with some important clues about the movie.

Thanos with his new weapon. ( Hot Toys )

Hasbro’s new Hulk action figure shows him in the Quantum Realm suit that we saw other characters wear in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Because we still don’t have any confirmation if Bruce Banner will finally be able to turn into Hulk or not, the trailer did not show him in the ‘walking in the hangar’ shot either. But if the new toys are anything to go by, Hulk will indeed be back.

The white and black Quantum Realm suits might look sturdy and hard but it seems like they are indeed quite stretchy. That’s the only way Hulk would be able to wear and not tear it apart every time he transforms.

Also read: Akshay Kumar shocked Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna with blood on his shirt at HT Most Stylish. See pics

The Hasbro line also shows Thanos with his helmet back on and wielding an unseen new weapon. The weapon looks like a solar panel, that’s also a sword? Maybe. The weapon’s handle sits in between with its rectangular blades popping out from either sides.

Lego’s line of new toys show Captain America wearing the Quantum suit and brandishing his colourful old shield and old blue helmet. He’s also got a weird new vehicle that looks like it’s inspired by the Batmobile and can shoot flames. Also, it’s blue.

Thor is also wearing his Quantum Realm suit, Natasha’s red hair has frosty tips and Captain Marvel is wielding a ball of fire. Check out the pics here:

Lego figures of Captain America with his new bike. ( Lego )

New action figures of Black Widow and Captain Marvel. ( Hasbro )

New action figures of Thor, Rocket and Hulk. ( Hasbro )

Avengers: Endgame returns on April 26. The film is directed by Russo Brothers and will bring back stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johannson and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 19:49 IST