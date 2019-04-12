Avengers Endgame new TV spot teases separate missions, ‘no do-overs’. Watch here

Marvel has released a new TV spot for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame — the film’s second, as it nears the April 26 release date. The 30-second spot reveals previously unseen footage, which focusses mainly on Captain America delivering a pep talk that leaves many including Iron Man and Rocket Raccoon mightily impressed.

Keeping with the rest of the marketing material for the secretive film, it seems as if Marvel has drawn a line as to the amount of footage they’re willing to reveal, and the exact moment in the film beyond which they won’t reveal anything at all.

The new spot takes us to the scene where the Avengers, now united after the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Infinity War, are planning a second attempt at bringing the villainous Thanos down. “You know your teams, you know your missions,” Cap can be heard saying in a voiceover, as we see shots of the heroes, all wearing their new tactical suits. “No mistakes,” he continues, “no do-overs. Look out for each other, this is the fight of our lives.”

Cap’s speech draws reactions from both Tony Stark and Rocket, who give him impressed looks. “He’s pretty good at that,” Rocket says, as both Clint Barton and Black Widow look on. The heroes bump fists and off they go.

The scene appears to be after the one in which the Avengers decide to take the fight to Thanos once again, after noticing a large energy spike, which they believe suggests that the Infinity Stones still exist, and therefore still pose a threat. They’re encouraged to fight Thanos again by Captain Marvel, who introduced herself to the Avengers in a previously released clip. We’ve already seen shots of the heroes suiting up and heading off to the distant planet that Thanos has holed up on.

It has been speculated that the Avengers’ fight against Thanos will take place during the film’s first half, leaving the remainder of the plot a complete mystery.

Another international trailer for the film, released on Thursday, recaps the events of Infinity War by setting up the stakes. We see clips of Nick Fury and the rest of the fallen being reduced to dust.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others.

