Home / Hollywood / Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland

Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in Marvel and Sony’s third Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland as the superhero. Cumberbatch will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Oct 09, 2020
HT Entertainment
HT Entertainment
Press Trust of India
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.
British star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, in the much-anticipated third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, led by actor Tom Holland.

Cumberbatch’s casting is third major crossover between films produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man movies, after Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury featured in last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker’s mentor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Spider-Man 3 is set to begin in November in Atlanta with director Jon Watts. The film is being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Also read: Jamie Foxx’s Electro will return as villain in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, tying series to Andrew Garfield’s failed franchise

Spider-Man 3 is also bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor last played the role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as the titular hero. The upcoming will mark the return of actors Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The movie, scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

