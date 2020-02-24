Billie Eilish says Michael B Jordan will ‘kill it’ as next James Bond

hollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:04 IST

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to play the fictional British spy after the exit of Daniel Craig with No Time to Die.

Eilish, who has crooned the theme song for the upcoming film, said Jordon would be perfect as the suave spy. “Honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that s***. I think he’d kill it,” Eilish said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast.

Craig has already announced that he will be bidding adieu to the role after starring in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the latest one, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. No Time to Die will release in April this year.



Billie scored another record recently as her new single enjoyed the biggest opening week of all time for a James Bond theme in the British charts. No Time To Die landed straight in at number one, according to the Official Singles Chart, becoming the 18-year-old’s first British chart-topper.

Also read: On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

The single, co-written and produced by the US star and her brother Finneas, earned 90,000 chart sales and 10.6 million streams, making it the biggest opening week for a single so far this year. The ballad has the grungy melancholic feel that has propelled Eilish to star status and caps a remarkable few weeks for the teenager.

Last month, Eilish was the breakout star at the Grammys, sweeping five awards including the “big four” prizes: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. She also won best international female solo artist at this week’s Brit Awards, and performed her Bond song during the ceremony.

Follow @htshowbiz for more