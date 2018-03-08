Black Panther star Michael B Jordan vows to adopt ‘inclusion riders’ in films he produces, Netflix disagrees

Michael B Jordan has announced that he will adopt inclusion riders on all the films backed by his production house after this year’s Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand called to encourage diversity in Hollywood.

The two-time Academy Award winner had raised the addition of clauses to actors’ contracts to ensure gender and racial diversity in the cast and crew when she accepted the trophy for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In an Instagram post, the Black Panther star vowed to embrace the clauses, saying his production company, Outlier Society, will continue to do its bit to promote women and people of colour.

“In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.

“If you want to learn more about how to support the cause – link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative (sic),” Jordan wrote.

The 31-year-old actor also shared a picture with his company crew.

McDormand’s request of inclusion rider has received a mix response from fraternity members. According to USA Today, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the streaming giant is not interested in adding inclusion riders.

“We’re not so big on doing everything through agreements. We’re trying to do things creatively,” Hastings said.

He said he would rather have his team speak with the directors about how many women and people of colour are on board the project before filming begins. “That’s how we look at it,” he added.

Luke Cage was the first original series for Netflix with a black superhero.

