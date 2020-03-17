e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge $1 million for coronavirus relief

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge $1 million for coronavirus relief

Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to two hunger relief funds, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:40 IST
Asian News International
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged $1 million.
         

With the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic affecting families across the globe, star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to two hunger relief funds. The actors announced their contributions that will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada through their social media.

"COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada .If you can give, these orgs need our help," read a statement by Lively.

"Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don't have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this," she added.

 

Lively further asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. "Communities are stepping up-- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home," read the statement.

Also read: Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic, will be told in special live show

The 32-year old actor ended the statement with a sweet banter with husband Ryan and said, "Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 180,500 people, including 125 in India.

