Brad Pitt sought ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s forgiveness after Angelina Jolie split: Inside their renewed friendship

When Brad Pitt showed up at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party recently, speculation on their relationship dominated headlines, but a new report says that the former couple rekindled their friendship in 2016. Us Weekly reports that Pitt, 55, reached out to Aniston to apologise for how their marriage ended.

The couple was married from 2000 to 2005, after which Pitt became involved with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, following which they’ve been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their six children.

The Us report says that Pitt and Aniston ‘have been getting close in the wake of Brad’s 2016 split from Angelina Jolie’. A source is quoted as saying, “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was.” Aniston’s mother died in May, 2016 - months before Pitt’s split from Jolie in September.

The report says that Pitt was hesitant at first at Aniston’s birthday party, which also saw celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow in attendance. “Brad seemed very hesitant (at first) — all eyes were on him,” an eyewitness is quoted is saying, but became more comfortable as the party went on.

“Brad wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” the source said. “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it,” the source added. It was rumoured that Pitt fell in love with Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith, while he was still married to Aniston, who in her first post-split interview to Vanity Fair, said that Pitt was missing a ‘sensitivity chip’.

The report goes on to say that Aniston reached out to “him the day after the party to thank him for coming.”

Us had previously reported that Pitt and Aniston first began texting regularly in 2017. “Brad has confided in Jen,” a source was quoted as saying. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Regardless of their renewed friendship, they’re not going to get back together, multiple reports say. People.com in 2018 quoted a source as saying, “They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues. They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.”

