Breast-pumping while wearing Versace, Bulgari diamonds, Rachel McAdams’ ‘powerful photo’ goes viral
Actor Rachel McAdams’ photo of breast-pumping during a high glam photoshoot has gone viral.hollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2018 16:08 IST
Actor Rachel McAdams has shared a picture of her showing off her multitasking skills as she strikes a pose pumping breast milk while rocking Versace and Bulgari diamonds for a magazine photoshoot. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram where she posted, what she calls a “powerful” behind-the-scenes photo, which was clicked by photographer and founder of the magazine Girls Girls Girls, Claire Rothstein.
“This is such an inspiration to me, for when I become a mother. Swipe to read the backstory of this powerful photo taken by @clairerothstein. I love it! Girls Girls Girls magazine, 2018,” McAdams captioned the photograph.
View this post on Instagram
A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
In a follow-up post, she attached Rothstein’s post, where the photographer explained why she also decided to share the picture that has now gone viral on the Internet. Rothstein wrote, between shots, the “Disobedience” star “was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding”. She revealed the shoot was done six months after McAdams gave birth to her son in April.
The actor, who is a private person, shocked the people in November when she revealed she was a mother to a seven-month-old boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden.
View this post on Instagram
📣It’s here! ISSUE TWO of @girls.girls.girls.magazine with the INCREDIBLE #RACHELMCADAMS as our cover girl ❤️ dripping in divine @bulgariofficial Email for preorder girls@girlsgirlsgirlsmag.com Thanks to all the absolutely amazing people involved ❤️ 📸 @clairerothstein 🙋🏻♀️ . . . . . . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #covergirl #printisnotdead #bulgari #losangeles #covershoot
“We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” Rothstein said.
She continued saying, although she does not feel the post needs explaining but she put the photo on social media hoping it would bring about a change of perception “of something so natural, so normal, so amazing”. “Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fu**ing major. Big shout out to all the girls,” Rothstein added, with the #normalisebreastfeeding hashtag.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:08 IST