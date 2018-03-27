Captain Marvel begins filming with Brie Larson, Marvel teases return of old characters

Filming for Marvel’s first female-fronted superhero film, Captain Marvel, has started. To mark the occasion Marvel released a picture of lead actor Brie Larson getting hands-on help from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander.

Larson visited the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research for her character.

Set for release in the United States on March 8, 2019, the film is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel. @BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/i5brzZH852 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2018

Captain Marvel marks the 21st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the yet-to-be-released Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel also announced that Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser), and Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer) have officially joined the project.

The star-studded cast also includes Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law as Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

Other filming locations for Captain Marvel include Fresno, California, and Louisiana, while Los Angeles will serve as its primary production base.

Follow @htshowbiz for more