Captain Marvel’s new footage gives a giant nod to Avengers: Infinity War post credit scene

A new footage from the upcoming Marvel movie, Captain Marvel features a gentle but big nod to the post credit scene of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. The new footage is in Russian and has been shared on YouTube in a collection of videos that are being shown as TV spots and trailers around the world.

When we last met Nick Fury in the Infinity War post credit scene, Thanos had turned him to ash like half the universe’s population. As he was fading away, he had the good sense to pull out a pager and send an emergency text to someone. Before we would see what the text was, the pager’s screen flashed Captain Marvel’s insignia.

There was a catch to it though, Carol Danvers isn’t supposed live in the same time and on the same planet as Nick. So how could she have received his text? Was this a special inter-time, inter-gallactic texting service?

The new footage from Russia does reassure us that the pager was a legit source of correspondence between Fury and Danvers. We watch him whip out the pager as she asks him about it. In another scene, he hands it to her upon her insistence. Could this be the beginning of their text-friendly friendship?

The pager in Captain Marvel.

The pager in Infinity War.

Another thing to note is how different the two pagers appear to be. While the one from the 70s is like any generic pager with green screen, simple frame and keys, the new one had a colour screen and a more steam-punk vibe.

What indeed happens to Captain Marvel, her pager and how will her time-travelling abilities help our defeated heroes, we will know when Captain Marvel releases on March 1 and when Avengers: End Game releases on April 24.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 19:28 IST