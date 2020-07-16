e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Chris Evans promises to send real Captain America shield to kid who saved his sister from charging dog

Chris Evans promises to send real Captain America shield to kid who saved his sister from charging dog

Actor Chris Evans has promised to send a real Captain America shield to a boy who saved his sister from a charging dog and got 90 stitches.

hollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Chris Evans will send young Bridger a real Captain America shield.
Chris Evans will send young Bridger a real Captain America shield.
         

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans told Bridger. The video was shared online by Walker. According to Walker, Bridger saved his four-year-old sister on July 9 by standing between her and a charging dog. The child received 90 stitches after getting bitten by the canine.

 

Evans promised to send Bridger, an avid Avengers fan, "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it.”

Also read: Chris Evans feels ‘it would be risky to revisit’ Captain America in the Marvel movies

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you.Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," the actor said in the video. Besides Evans, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo also spoke about Bridger's bravery, praising him as "more of man than many, many I have seen or known".

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, The Flash series stars Grant Gustin and Robbie Amell also reached out to Bridger.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains
2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In