Chris Evans feels ‘it would be risky to revisit’ Captain America in the Marvel movies

Actor Chris Evans, who retired as Captain America from the Marvel movies in Avengers: Endgame, has said that it would be risky to pick up the shield once again.

Jun 02, 2020
Chris Evans played Captain America from 2011 to 2019.
Captain America actor Chris Evans has said that he will not reprise his role as the Marvel superhero, after previously hinting that he could be compelled to play the character again, given the right circumstances. In a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Evans said that he’d had a “great run” and that returning to the MCU could be “risky.”

Asked if his stint as Captain America was over for good, he said, “Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.” Evans began playing the character in 2011, with Captain America: The First Avengers, and concluded his run in 2019, with Avengers: Endgame.

Previously, the actor had implied that he could return as the character, in the right circumstances. “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know,” he’d said in a chat with his MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson. He’d added, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Evans said that it would be “shame to sour” what they’d achieved with the conclusion of Steve Rogers’ arc. “I’m very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit,” he’d said.

