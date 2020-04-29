e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Unseen footage of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans from Avengers Endgame set released: ‘Imagine if it leaked’, wonder fans

Unseen footage of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans from Avengers Endgame set released: ‘Imagine if it leaked’, wonder fans

Set footage of Chris Evans and Robert Downey jr’s last scene together as Captain America and Iron Man has been shared by the Russo brothers.

hollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans on the set of Avengers: Endgame.
Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans on the set of Avengers: Endgame.
         

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared behind-the-scenes footage of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd on the set of Avengers: Endgame, filming Captain America and Iron Man’s final scene together. The Russos shared the footage during a watch party organised by ComicBook.com.

They wrote on Twitter, “BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY.” The “Do you trust me” scene happens just before Tony and Steve travel back in time to 1970, to score Pym particles. The 32-second video shows the two actors interacting, with Rudd giving off-camera cues. After the take, the directors yell ‘cut’ and ‘That’s a wrap!’.

 

The tweet has been ‘liked’ close to 50000 times. “’That’s a wrap’ hurts,” one fan wrote, adding a loudly crying face. “I mean, this scene actually got leaked months before release,” wrote another.

During the same watch party, the Russos also revealed behind-the-scenes footage of Downey jr and Evans on their last days on set. The videos showed the actors emotionally bidding farewell to the cast and crew, after having been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films since 2008 and 2011, respectively.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans bid emotional goodbyes on last day as Iron Man, Captain America on Avengers Endgame set. Watch

“Downey’s last day on set after shooting the ‘I am Iron Man’ moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000,” the Russos wrote in the tweet with Downey Jr’s video. “This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run,” they wrote alongside Evans’ video.

