Chris Evans responds to Robert Downey Jr’s Captain America-Iron Man meme with one of his own

Robert Downey Jr is the celebrity king of memes and no one comes close to his hilarious collection. The actor posts a new meme almost daily on his social media pages but the latest one deserves a special mention.

Downey, who plays popular Marvel hero Iron Man, shared a collage of him and his Avengers co-star Chris Evans with a picture from Bambi. According to Downey, the two actors bear a strong resemblance with the animated Disney deer and her friend.

All the way down to the eye color. pic.twitter.com/bUdp70z7bq — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 23, 2018

One good Disney reference deserves another... pic.twitter.com/kb6KNDPe9t — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

“All the way down to the eye color,” he wrote in a tweet. However, what make the meme special is that Chris also agreed with Robert and posted another set of their lookalikes- Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies. “What can I say? The man knows me,” he wrote in a reply. “One good Disney reference deserves another...,” he captioned a photo of the two and Woody with Buzz.

Of all the memes Robert keeps posting, teasing Chris and his other Marvel co-stars is usually the running theme. Check out a few:

Robert and Chris have worked together in three Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War. They will soon be back with Avengers 4 in summer 2019. Marvel Studios had promised to reveal the film’s title after Captain Marvel trailer was out but no such luck so far.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:37 IST