Chris Evans slams Kanye West’s support for Trump as absolutely terrifying

Actor Chris Evans has criticised rapper Kanye West’s call for the abolition of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, labelling the rappers tweet “maddening.” It all started on Sunday as West, 41, captioned a Twitter photo of himself wearing a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat on a private plane.

West tweeted: “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

A representative for West did not immediately return People.com’s request for comment.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also “allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labour,” tweeted writer Yashar Ali, who tried to make sense of West’s message. “But he doesn’t articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted,” Ali added.

Evans was not one of those delighted people.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” tweeted the Captain America actor, 37.

“The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying,” Evans concluded.

.@LanaDelRey destroys @KanyeWest with comment under his pro-Trump Instagram post: "I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism" pic.twitter.com/po6dghzWMc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2018

Responding to West’s support, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Like many, I don’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

West began the controversial performance by singing, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well”

Wearing a Make America Great Again hat, he then delivered an unexpected speech in front of “Saturday Night Live’ performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats... It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan,” he said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:25 IST