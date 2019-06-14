Chris Hemsworth assures Marvel fans Thor is alright, channels Logan in new Instagram clip. Watch here

It seems like Thor has dropped the hammer and replaced it with a guitar. According to a life update on the superhero, posted by Chris Hemsworth, the God of Thunder has immersed himself into recreational singing.

"Not sure why everyone's so worried about Thor, he's fine guys...," Hemsworth wrote alongside a video of Thor from Avengers: Endgame, in which he is seen playing an acoustic version of the Johnny Cash song Hurt.

In Endgame, Hemsworth's superhero character is featured as a shell of his former self, depressed by the loss of his friends and family. He gains a considerable amount of weight and drinks heavily.

"I hurt myself today, to see if I still feel," Hemsworth sings as tears trickle down his face.

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood actor stopped by and shared the video exclusively with the late-night host. He later posted the same on Instagram.

Explaining to Jimmy that he was playing the song to get into character, he said, "I didn't know if I was ever going to show it. It's the saddest song in the world. And I'm a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist." The actor appeared on the talk show to promote his latest film, Men in Black: International.

