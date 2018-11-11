Chris Pine wants people to stop behaving like school children about his full-frontal nude scene in Outlaw King

Actor Chris Pine hopes people get over his full frontal scene in Outlaw King, and stop behaving like teenagers. Pine plays King of the Scots, Robert the Bruce, in the Netflix film.

Pine spoke about his character's full frontal scene getting a lot of attention while the nudity of Florence Pugh, who plays Robert's wife Elizabeth, has gone largely unremarked upon, reported justjared.com.

"People are giggling about my penis as if we're schoolchildren," Pine told the Daily Mirror.

"Florence shows her entire body in this film and no one is talking about that. People want to talk about my penis as if we're a bunch of teenagers playing spin the bottle. Is Florence expected to do that because she is a woman and I'm not expected to do that because I'm a man?

"Certainly, there's a lot of violence in this film... and no one wants to talk about that," he added.

Pointing out that this is the fifth film where he has had full-frontal male nudity, Pine said: "No one's ever had such a fuss about it. And it's far less than I've ever had before, and it's totally motivated.

"The guy is washing himself in a loch in the Highlands and just pops out - I don't know what the fuss is about. It says something about our times and I wish people would get over it."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 13:10 IST