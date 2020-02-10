e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Chris Rock, Steve Martin talk missing female nominees, Jeff Bezos’ divorce on Oscars stage

Chris Rock, Steve Martin talk missing female nominees, Jeff Bezos’ divorce on Oscars stage

Chris Rock and Steve Martin roasted the Oscars for lack of female director nominees at the awards ceremony.

hollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2020 07:54 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock speak at the Oscars.
Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock speak at the Oscars.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Actors Chris Rock and Steve Martin used their comic skills to point out the lack of female nominees in the directing category at this year’s Oscars. Rock said: “There’s something missing this year.” And they both filled in the blank with: “Vaginas”, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

While Greta Gerwig’s Little Women was up for best picture, no women were included this year in the category of best director. During Janelle Monae’s musical introduction to the show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, she also commented on the topic. “We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films,” she said. She also added, “Happy Black History Month!”

Also read | Oscars 2020 live: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, 1917 favourites to win Academy Awards

 

On the red carpet, Natalie Portman wore a Dior Haute Couture dress that paid tribute to the snubbed female directors by listing their surnames in gold embroidery down the lapel.

In the Academy’s 92-year history, only five women have been nominated for best director. Meanwhile, Martin and Rock also joked about Oscars not having a host anymore. During the introduction, Martin asked why the Oscars don’t have a host anymore and Rock quipped: “Twitter”.

They also pulled Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ leg, saying how he is still the world’s richest man despite his divorce. “He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy,” Rock said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pension cost cut top on military agenda
Pension cost cut top on military agenda
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Dawood-gang member held for aiding Ejaz Lakdawala in Rs 2-crore extortion case
Dawood-gang member held for aiding Ejaz Lakdawala in Rs 2-crore extortion case
Retracing the rich history of J&K, writes Karan Singh
Retracing the rich history of J&K, writes Karan Singh
When Rahul Dravid bowled to Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami
When Rahul Dravid bowled to Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami
26 buses fined in this Punjab city for playing songs on gun culture
26 buses fined in this Punjab city for playing songs on gun culture
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News