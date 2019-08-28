Christopher Nolan to film Tenet action scene at Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway, Taj Mahal Hotel; here’s when

hollywood

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan will film an action sequence for his upcoming film Tenet at various south Mumbai locations in September. According to a Pinkvilla report, filming will take place at Colaba Causeway, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Colaba Market.

The report quotes a source as saying, “A film shoot is scheduled to take place next month. We’ve been told that it is set to take place in the first half of the day next month.” A crew has also been spotted conducting a recce at the locations. The filming time have been specified as 8 am to 2 pm, and the locations are expected to remain closed to the public on the day. Nolan previously filmed a sequence at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort, for The Dark Knight Rises.

Tenet has been described a science-fiction action film, set in the world of international espionage. Multiple internet rumours suggest that the film could be in the same world as Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster Inception.

The cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine and Dimple Kapadia. Pictures from the Estonia set of the film have already shown a glimpse of Dimple and Nolan filming a scene together.

A previous Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Nolan was in Mumbai last year for an event hosted by Film Heritage Foundation’s Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on the need to promote the use, restoration and preservation of films. During his four-day stay he decided to shoot here, and in September will mostly be filming in south Bombay, around the Gateway of India...”

Warner Bros. Pictures scheduled Tenet for a July 17, 2020 release. The film comes three years after Nolan scored his first Best Director Oscar nomination for Dunkirk.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:09 IST