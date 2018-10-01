Did Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie survive The Snappening of Avengers Infinity War? Here’s her answer

Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson may not have been a part of Avengers: Infinity War at all but her fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is entirely dependent on the movie. Like many characters in the universe, we do not see her character Valkyrie die or survive the climax of the film, leaving us wondering if we will indeed see her again.

However, unlike other characters, Tessa is not hiding the fate of her character from her fans anymore. In a very clear tweet, Tessa confirmed that her character is indeed alive and ready for more action. A fan asked her in a tweet, “Did valkyrie disintegrate?” to which Tessa replied, “No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING.”

No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING 🤺 https://t.co/AUuyAMoCbf — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 29, 2018

Tessa was last seen in Thor: Ragnarok aboard the Asgardian ship with Thor, Loki and other refugees after Asgard is blown to bits following a fight between Hela and Surtur. But she was nowhere to be seen when Thanos destroys the ship in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, killing all the refugees and even Loki to get his hand on the Space Stone.

Among other characters who were are not sure if they are alive or dead after the Thanos finger snap are Shuri, Pepper Potts, Wong, and almost all the other peripheral characters in the MCU.

It will indeed be a long wait until we learn about their whereabout when the Avengers return with the fourth and yet unnamed movie in summer 2019.

