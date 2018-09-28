Marvel releases hilarious Hindi clips for Avengers Infinity War re-release, featuring gabrus and gurudevs

Marvel India has been sharing clips to build up to the re-release of Avengers: Infinity War in Hindi. Scheduled to return to theatres on October 2, Infinity War became the biggest Hollywood release ever in India, with grosses exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Two clips have been shared online by Marvel, showing two memorable sequences from the film. The first shows the Guardians of the Galaxy’s hilarious meeting with Thor. In the video, Drax the Destroyer refers to his buddy Peter Quill as a ‘banda (guy)’ as he gazes admiringly at Thor, whom he calls a ‘khoobsurat mard (beautiful man)’.

Sensing the group’s fascination with Thor, Quill becomes jealous. It doesn’t help when Drax continues his colourful descriptions of Thor, and calls him a ‘gabru pehelwaan’ and ‘kissi daaku aur haseena ki aulaad’. As those who’ve seen the film would know, Thor wakes up abruptly immediately after this exchange. In the video, he turns to the Guardians and says, “Tum cartoon log kaun ho?”

In the second video, we see Iron Man during the opening battle sequence in New York, when Thanos’ minions attack the city. As Iron Man gets pummelled around Central Park, Spider-Man arrives on the scene and says to his mentor, “Pai lagu gurudev.”

The first video has been viewed 11 million times on YouTube, while the second one has over 50,000 views so far.

Speaking about the decision to re-release the film in India, Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement to IANS, “The record breaking success of Avengers: Infinity War was historic. The response from Indian fans has been extremely overwhelming and seeing the ever-increasing following for the Hindi version we have decided to re-release just the Hindi version on demand from our English fans to enjoy the extended long weekend on October 2.”

The current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end with May’s Avengers 4, which will serve as a ‘significant conclusion’ to the series (before new characters take it forward), by Disney chief Bob Iger.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 20:14 IST