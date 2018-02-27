Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph 2 gets a first poster. Check it out

The latest teaser poster and motion poster of Disney’s upcoming animated sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, were released online on Tuesday.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Taking place six years after the events of the first film,[2] the story will centre on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush. Along the way, Ralph and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz encounter new customs, worlds, and characters, such as the trendy algorithm Yesss and the Disney Princess lineup.

2012’s Wreck-It Ralph grossed almost $500 million worldwide. The sequel is slated to release on November 23, 2018 and will star John C Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer and Taraji P Henson.

Never thought that we’d be creating a character who would be joining the ranks of the Disney princesses, but we had the pleasure of bringing them all back for a sequence in #RalphBreaksTheInternet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Can’t wait for you to see it! #RalphWithRich pic.twitter.com/dnLWgvJxwt — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) February 24, 2018

