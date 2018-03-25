Divorce from Will Kopelman left Drew Barrymore in a ‘dark and fearful place’

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore says her divorce from Will Kopelman left her in a “dark and fearful place”. The 43-year-old year-old actor, who split from the Kopelman in 2016, has revealed she came out of her slump after being offered a role in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

The duo have daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three, together. “I was not looking for a job. I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids. But then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time. I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place and then this script came along and I was like, ‘Yeah I don’t think this is a good time’ and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson,” Barrymore told NBC.

The actor said her role on the series has made things better for her. “Sometimes when you think something is the worst timing and the worst idea, it can actually become the thing that saves you and pulls you out and gives you a new focus, and empowerment, and switches your constant stuck way of thinking and feeling and puts it into something else that might actually get you to a healthier place faster,” she added.