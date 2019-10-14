Dolittle trailer: Robert Downey Jr embarks on a perilous journey, watch video

hollywood

Having finally said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Film (MCU), Robert Downey Jr has now hitched the wagon to what looks like another franchise, Dolittle. The first trailer of the film was released on Sunday.

After his wife’s death years ago, Dr. John Dolittle (played by Downey), a famous veterinary doctor in Queen Victoria’s England, surrounds himself by animals and keeps to himself. However, he has no choice but to “embark on this perilous journey” to save the young Queen of England. He sets sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, relying on his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures, reported Entertainment Weekly magazine.

Along the way, he encounters a host of perils, including a ferocious tiger who calls him lunch, backed up by his animal friends -- a gorilla, an ostrich and an octopus to name a few.

The film underwent several changes in the recent months where the Universal Pictures renamed the flick Dolittle in place of its original title, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. The date of the film’s release was also pushed forward from April 12 this year to January 17, 2020.

A reimagining of the classic story about a man who could speak to animals, the Hugh Lofting stories found their first cinematic airing with the 1988 film Dr Dollitle starring Eddie Murphy.

Director Stephen Gaghan, better known for his darker film Traffic, has helmed the project with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Susan Downey, the film’s producers. The flick also features an ensemble star cast that includes Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in addition to voice actors Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, and Kumail Nanjiani.

On Sunday, the actor shared the poster of the upcoming adventure fantasy. The recently released poster shows Downey Jr. surrounded by a fox, polar bear, parrot, gorilla, ostrich, giraffe, and more. The tagline, reads, “He’s just not a people person,” which rightly sets the tone for the film’s subject.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth.

