Dwayne Johnson wants credit for setting up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, only if they are happy

Evern as ther entire world speculates when will Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Amercian singer Nick Jonas make their relationship official, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson has claimed responsibility for bringing together Priyanka and Nick.

Johnson, also known as The Rock, has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind the romance, reports etonline.com Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: “Are they happy?” After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together. “I did it, yes. If they’re happy. Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji,” he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings.

They even spent a day together on July 4 which was preceded by a vacation in India.

