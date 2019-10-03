e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Dwayne Johnson wishes 100-year old fan on her birthday and the video will melt your heart

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new video in which he is seen wishing his 100-year-old fan on her birthday. Watch the video here.

hollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:05 IST

Asian News International
Dwayne Johnson wished a special fan on her birthday.
Dwayne Johnson wished a special fan on her birthday.
         

Dwayne Johnson has just made a centenarian’s dream come true! On Wednesday, The Rock sent over a clip of him wishing a fan of his Marie Grover, who turned 100 and the grandma was just spellbound on seeing Johnson wishing her!

“It’s The Rock!,” exclaimed Grover while watching the sweet wish from the Hobbs & Shaw actor. Johnson beautifully sang Happy Birthday in the clip adding that “I’m so honoured that she’s my fan. Happy birthday to you, muah muah!”

 

“I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored by the way... that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” added Johnson.

The amazing video was shared by one of Grover’s friend Jamie Klinger, which Johnson quoted in his tweet. “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honoured you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame),” he tweeted.

Also read: War box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff deliver biggest Hindi opener of all time at Rs 51.6 cr

Klingler had initially reached out to the 47-year-old actor on September 22 when she tweeted that her “punt to get @TheRock to wish my friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work.”

Back in September, Johnson responded Klinger right then and there asking, “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:05 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News