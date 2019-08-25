Eternals cast’s first looks revealed at D23 Expo: Angelina Jolie goes blonde, Richard Madden dons blue armour

hollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:06 IST

Fans were treated to the first look at Eternals cast in their proposed supersuits at the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday. The entire star cast was present on stage as Marvel president Kevin Feige unveiled their stunning looks from the film.

Angelina Jolie was seen in a golden outfit with blonde hair. She plays Thena in the film. Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden got a shiny blue armour and Kumail Nanjiani got a purple and golden suit. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan has also joined the film and her outfit is a bright green. All these images are most likely concept arts drawn for the film and not actual actors in the suits. However, these pictures give a very fair idea about how their final looks will turn out to be.

Also read: Tom Holland on Spider-Man leaving Marvel: ‘All I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man’44

Other stars in the film include Salma Hayek--as the leader of The Eternals, Ajak--Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee. Game of Thrones lead star Kit Harrington has also joined the film, as announced by Feige at the Expo on Saturday. He will play ‘non-Eternal’ Dane Whitman, who goes by the name of Black Knight in the comics.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Chloe Zhao (Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider) is attached to direct the movie from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The Eternals has a release date of November 6, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 13:06 IST