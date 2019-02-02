First Captain Marvel clip teases Brie Larson’s powerful new Avenger. Watch here

Actor Brie Larson has shared the first clip from the upcoming superhero film, Captain Marvel. The Oscar-winner plays the title character in the Marvel movie, the studio’s first to feature a female superhero in the central role.

The clip teases an action scene set atop a moving train in Los Angeles. Captain Marvel is battling an enemy in a race against time, as Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury trails her in a car. We see a glimpse of Captain Marvel’s formidable powers as she fights the enemy.

Meanwhile, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson, both younger than we’ve ever seen them - the film is set in the ‘90s - have a heated discussion with each other.

As the train heads towards a tunnel, Captain Marvel blasts a hole through the roof and enters inside one of the cars. That’s when the clip ends, but we can expect the fight to continue indoors.

Captain Marvel has been touted to be the most powerful superhero the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen - just what the Avengers need in their last stand against the villainous Thanos, whom they will take on again in Avengers: Endgame.

“She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe,” Jackson told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview, teasing her ability to travel through time, which is speculated to play an important role in Endgame.

The film’s first trailer was released in November, and it is due for release in March, just one month before Endgame. Captain Marvel has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and also stars Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, among others.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 19:38 IST