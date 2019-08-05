From Avengers Endgame to Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 is the year Hollywood challenged Bollywood at the box office

hollywood

With a stellar Rs 42 crore opening weekend, the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, eviscerated all competition at the box office. It marks the most recent example of a Hollywood film taking the number one spot at the India box office, after similar feats were achieved by the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King.

Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, made Rs 42.9 crore in its first three days of release, beating out Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana, the sole Bollywood release.

Previously, the four biggest Hollywood hits of the year (in India) were Captain Marvel (which made over Rs 84 crore), Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 85 crore), The Lion King (Rs 139 crore) and Avengers: Endgame, with Rs 367 crore, which makes it not only the biggest Hollywood film of the year, but also the biggest release of the year in India. It has made almost Rs 100 crore more than the closest competitor, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

In fact, Spider-Man, Lion King, and Endgame are still running in theatres. Besides the Rs 270 crore Kabir Singh, other Bollywood hits of the year include Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 245 crore), Bharat (Rs 211 crore), Kesari (Rs 154 crore).

Hollywood films with relatively smaller hauls include the Disney live-action remake Aladdin (Rs 55 crore), the Conjuring spin-off, Annabelle Comes Home (Rs 30 crore), the Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters (Rs 25 crore) and the DC superhero comedy Shazam! (Rs 21 crore).

