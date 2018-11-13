From Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy: Watch Stan Lee’s 10 best Marvel cameos

It’s the end of an era as comics genius Stan Lee died at the age of 95 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. As the chief writer and editor of Marvel Comics, Stan created some of the most memorable and iconic superheroes of the 20th century. Stan Lee is Marvel’s real-life superhero -- he helped create so many of them after all -- and his place in the history of comic book movies is set in stone.

Another important aspect of Stan’s momentous legacy are his cameos in films. Starting with the 1980’s Incredible Hulk which he narrated, Lee has repeatedly shown up in every MCU adaptation of characters he helped bring to life. In recent years, he even turned up in movies on characters such as Deadpool, Ant-Man and Venom. One thing remained constant -- his impish sense of humour in every appearance.

Over the last two decades, he has been regularly featured in Marvel films and the audience waited for his cameos with the same enthusiasm they reserve for post-credit scenes. Reflecting on Stan Lee’s legacy, Marvel chief Kevin Feige said the cameos will not stop. “I’m not going to tell you what specifically,” Feige said, “but Stan always appreciated a good surprise.”

We bring you the 10 best cameos done by Stan Lee.

1. Captain America - The First Avenger

Stan was seen playing a World War II general at a press conference.

2. Thor

He was seen trying to shake Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, with his pick-up truck. Now, did it work?

3. Spider-Man 3

With Stan’s cameos mostly coming like comic relief, this one stood apart. He meets Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker on a street and says, “You know I guess one person can make a difference, nuff said.” He returned in other iterations of Spider-Man, with the latest being Spider-Man: Homecoming.

4. Iron Man 2

It was just a glimpse of Stan Lee as Robert Downey Jr calls him”Larry”. In the first Iron Man, he mistakes Stan for Hugh Hefner.

5. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1

Rocket Raccoon finds Stan Lee flirting with a beautiful girl.

6. Avengers Age of the Ultron

Stan Lee’s World War II veteran tells off Thor for singing paeans to the strength of Asgardian liquor. When he is told this liquor is not meant for mere mortals., he says, “Neither was Omaha Beach, Blondie. stop trying to scare us. Come on.” He left the party, assisted by two persons.

7. Amazing Spider-Man

With his headphones on, he doesn’t even turn around to look at the fight to death between Spider-Man and the Lizard.

8. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2

Stan Lee plays the informant of Watchers, the mysterious beings who chronicle the history of the Marvel Universe. During the conversation, Stan Lee talks about the time he dressed up as a delivery driver and yelled at Tony Stark.

9. Ant-Man

Luis was describing a situation with shots of Stan Lee as bartender. Luis says, “The bartender’s all like, ‘Yeah Crazy Stupid Fine’.”

10. Venom

Stan Lee Say to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) , “Hey don’t give up on her, either of you.”

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:24 IST