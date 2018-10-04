Gwyneth Paltrow thanks Brad Pitt for scaring Harvey Weinstein away

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow claims Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was "scared" of actor Brad Pitt and wanted to "keep the actor on side" after making her feel uncomfortable.

Paltrow has said she doesn't know what would have happened if her former boyfriend Pitt hadn't protected her against Weinstein’s predatory producer, reports metro.co.uk.

The Oscar-winning actor told Marie Claire UK that she believes Weinstein was "scared" of Pitt, who "leveraged his power" against the now-disgraced movie mogul.

Paltrow says Pitt had threatened Weinstein in 1995 when he found out that the producer had tried to lure her to a hotel room and asked her to massage him.

"I am so grateful to Pitt," she said.

"Because he leveraged his power and fame to protect me - when I was no one - and he scared Harvey. And if it hadn't been for him, I don't know if I'd have gotten fired, or what. But instead, Weinstein was like, 'Okay, let's put it behind us. I think he wanted to keep Brad on side."

In this October 29, 2015, file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at a gala in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In May, Paltrow recalled how Pitt had confronted Weinstein about making alleged unwanted sexual advances towards her when she first signed on to star in Emma and Shakespeare in Love.

Pitt pulled Weinstein aside at the opening night of Hamlet on Broadway shortly after Paltrow had shared the encounter.

"He told me exactly what he said (to Harvey). He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you'."

The 45-year-old actor worked with Weinstein extensively during the 1990s and 2000s, with films including Shakespeare In Love, Bounce and Emma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:17 IST