Hear Kareena Kapoor as Kaa, Anil Kapoor as Baloo in Hindi trailer for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

The first Hindi trailer for Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is out and it boasts of some of the biggest Bollywood stars as its voice cast. Kareena Kapoor gives her voice to Kaa, Anil Kapoor voices Baloo, Abhishek Bachchan is Bagheera, Madhuri Dixit is Nisha and Jackie Shroff is Shere Khan.

The new trailer is the exact same as the one shared a week ago with the same scenes, except it was dubbed in Hindi. While Kareena sounds nothing like herself, Jackie Shroff manages to scare us with his powerful voice as the movie’s villain. Madhuri’s voice sounds calm and warm as she voices Mowgli’s adoptive wolf mother and Anil is his usual fun self as he tells Mowgli, “Chal kood!” Abhishek’s voice is friendly and wise as Mowgli’s mentor and friend, Bagheera.

The trailer was launched at the world premiere of the movie in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by the Hindi and English cast of the film. Director Andy Serkis (who gave his voice to Baloo in the English version) and actor Christian Bale (who gave his voice to Bagheera), were also present at the event. Cate Blanchett (Kaa) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan) did not attend the event. Actors Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand also arrived for the premiere. They play the human characters in the film.

At the red carpet before the premiere, Kareena talked about her character and why she decided to say yes to it. “Everybody has grown up watching The Jungle Book. Our whole youth has been about Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo and other characters. These characters have actually lived with us. I think it’s amazing that now we are getting to see them on a global platform like Netflix,” she said.

Actors from left to right, Abhishek Bachchan, Christian Bale, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Rohan Chand, Louis Serkis, Freida Pinto, Andrew Serkis and Anil Kapoor pose at a red carpet of Netflix's Mowgli world premier in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov 25, 2018. (AP)

“When the project was just offered to me, Saif (Ali Khan) said he hoped that I was offered Kaa only. Because it’s a very powerful and unique character. So I am very honoured to be playing and lending my voice to this character,” she added.

British actor-director Andy Serkis (L) play acts with Indian Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during a press conference for Netflix's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in Mumbai on November 25, 2018, ahead of its world premiere. (AFP)

Talking about voicing the black panther (Bagheera), Abhishek Bachchan said the whole experience was very challenging as well as liberating.“It was very challenging. For the first time in our films or industry, there isn’t a huge element of your personality that you always bring through characters, which is probably not prevalent in the West. In Indian cinema, it is almost the prerequisite... What was liberating is that you got to be a new character entirely and you have to work within those boundaries.”

The film arrives on Netflix on December 7.

