Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Henry Cavill responds to reports about leaving DC as Superman with an Instagram post

Henry Cavill has responded to reports that he has quit as Superman with a cryptic new video.

hollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2018 15:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Henry Cavill,Superman,Henry Cavill Quits
Henry Cavill has shared a video on Instagram expect no one knows what to make of it.

As reports of his exit from DC Extended Universe as Superman were circulating on social media, actor Henry Cavill responded to it and found it ‘exciting’. Cavill on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a funny video in which he can be seen wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” tee shirt, who is staring at the camera with a stony expression as a Superman figurine enters and disappears from the frame.

View this post on Instagram

Today was exciting #Superman

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

He captioned the video as “Today was exciting, #Superman”.

According to Hollywoood Reporter, Cavill, who portrayed the superhero in films Man of Steel, Superman V Batman and Justice League, is parting ways with DC Universe after contract negotiations broke down for a Man of Steel cameo in Shazam.

Following the rumours, a representative from Warner Bros. said: “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:32 IST

tags

more from hollywood