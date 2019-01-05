Hogwarts witches and wizards relieved themselves without bathrooms, Harry Potter site reveals

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry didn’t always have bathrooms, the Pottermore Twitter account said Friday. Pottermore is the official website for JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.

“Hogwarts didn’t always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence,” the tweet read.

Hogwarts didn't always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

Several Harry Potter fans replied to the tweet in rejection of yet another new piece of information revealed by Rowling. The author has come under fire on numerous occasions for retroactively rewriting her series. The controversy began when Rowling revealed that popular character Albus Dumbledore was gay, and continued when the last film set within her Wizarding World, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, altered family histories.

Material on Pottermore is written by Rowling.

Congratulations to all the Harry Potter fans. You've just experienced your Midichlorians moment. — Jonmokoko (@jonmokoko) January 4, 2019

“I could’ve lived a fulfilled life without this information,” one person wrote, while many others expressed themselves through GIFs. “Congratulations to all the Harry Potter fans. You’ve just experienced your Midichlorians moment,” wrote another person, alluding to the mass-uproar that happened in a similar situation with the Star Wars series, when creator George Lucas introduced new information that negated what was previously believed.

To clarify: not only did civilizations in Egypt, Mesopotamia, India have functional toilets & drainage upto 5000 years ago, but reptiles had common dumping grounds cir 240million BCE. British wizards however, shit themselves mid-conversation until well into colonialism. I love it — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) January 5, 2019

Several people pointed out that the concept of plumbing existed well before the 1800s. “Not only did civilizations in Egypt, Mesopotamia, India have functional toilets & drainage upto 5000 years ago, but reptiles had common dumping grounds cir 240 million BCE. British wizards however, shit themselves mid-conversation until well into colonialism. I love it,” wrote another person.

Here are some more reactions:

I could’ve lived a fulfilled life without this information pic.twitter.com/dWZAC4iKrW — Jordan Taylor (@tooFacetious) January 5, 2019

Harry Potter fans: it’d be cool if we had some Harry Potter trivia

JK Rowling: dumbledore is gay

HPF: haha cool

JK: they often have mutual masturbation sessions in the hufflepuff dormitories

HPF: what

JK: everyone used to shit themselves — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) January 5, 2019

Looking forward to this ride at Universal. — Rikki Simons (@rikkisimons) January 5, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 17:38 IST